Two Spanish documentary makers killed in Burkina Faso, PM Sanchez confirms, Irish journalist reported missing

A pair of Spanish journalists have been killed in Burkina Faso, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said after they were reportedly kidnapped by terrorists while making a documentary about poaching in the African country.

"The worst news is confirmed. All our love for the family and friends of David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, murdered in Burkina Faso," Sanchez said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya earlier told reporters that her department was still waiting for official confirmation from Burkina Faso, but that two of the bodies found were "most likely" those of the Spaniards.

Terrorists reportedly kidnapped the pair, along with an Irish reporter, who is still missing, according to AFP. This has not been officially confirmed.

The three men were said to be on an anti-poaching patrol with soldiers and rangers in the Arli National Park in eastern Burkina Faso.

Their convoy reportedly came under attack by Islamist militants who apparently shot and wounded two foreigners and two soldiers.

Kidnappings are a common threat in the area, with "terrorists, bandits and jihadists" known to operate there, Gonzalez Laya said.

