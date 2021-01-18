Beijing to sanction US officials over Taiwan, claims Trump govt burning bridges and creating obstacles for new administration

Beijing has said it will impose sanctions on US officials for “performing badly” over Taiwan, and that it deplores the “scorched-earth policy” of the Trump administration, which is creating obstacles for the incoming US govt.

Speaking on Monday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged Washington to immediately stop its “wrongful” behavior against China, citing the bullying of Chinese companies by the US, as well as American interference in Chinese internal affairs.

“China has decided to impose sanctions on the responsible US officials who performed badly on the Taiwan issue,” Hua announced, calling on Washington to stop its “blatant interventions” in Hong Kong.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman claimed that Donald Trump’s government is intentionally creating obstacles for the incoming Biden administration.

The current US government is currently implementing the "scorched-earth policy" and is busy burning every bridge in order to hinder the incoming office and creating obstacles for the new US government. I think everyone sees this very clearly.

Hua maintained that China would continue to take measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and would introduce further sanctions against Americans interfering in China's internal affairs.

Earlier in January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lifted all “self-imposed restrictions” on Washington's relationship with Taiwan, likely creating another China headache for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In recent months, the US has introduced numerous anti-China sanctions, blacklisted Chinese companies and, in Beijing’s opinion, has meddled in its domestic interests, in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.

Beijing has repeatedly called on the US to desist.

