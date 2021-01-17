 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Water cannons & mounted officers: Unauthorized anti-lockdown rally in Amsterdam invokes strong police response (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

17 Jan, 2021 17:21
Get short URL
Water cannons & mounted officers: Unauthorized anti-lockdown rally in Amsterdam invokes strong police response (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
Riot police clashes with protesters during a demonstration in the Museumplein town square in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 17, 2021. © AFP / Robin van Lonkhuijsen
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of Amsterdam, decrying restrictive measures against the coronavirus. The unauthorized gathering was met with a strong riot police force.

The anti-lockdown protesters gathered in the center of the Netherlands capital on Sunday, despite failing to get authorization for the rally from the authorities. 

The protesters, who largely lacked face masks and did not exactly observe social distancing rules, decried the restrictive coronavirus measures, carrying banners reading “Freedom: stop this siege” and chanting such slogans as “What do we want? Freedom!” While the Netherlands was initially slower than some countries to respond to the pandemic, it turned to harsher restrictions in December as Covid-19 cases mounted. 

The gathering was met with a strong law enforcement presence, including police officers in full riot gear and mounted units. Police demanded the protesters disperse, but the crowd failed to comply, with some protesters launching fireworks.

Police then tried to disperse the crowd by force, with some groups of protesters engaging in scuffles with officers.

At least one water cannon vehicle was deployed to back up the police units. Footage from the scene shows the vehicle dousing protesters at point-blank range as they try to block the advance of the police. 

Also on rt.com TEN THOUSAND protesters decry Covid-19 curbs in Vienna, face counter-protest (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies