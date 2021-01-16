 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China builds 1,500-room isolation ward in just 5 DAYS over new coronavirus spike in Hebei province (VIDEO)

16 Jan, 2021 12:57
Construction workers set up a centralised quarantine site at Guying village, Hebei province, China January 14, 2021. © Reuters / China Daily
Chinese city of Nangong has completed construction of a massive 1,500-room observation ward in just 5 days after a local outbreak of coronavirus was detected. Some 5,000 more rooms are expected to be completed next week.

The large isolation center was built on the grounds of a factory outside the city, in the north-eastern Chinese province of Hebei. The facility made up of prefabricated huts, has 1,500 rooms to house people suspected of having coronavirus.

Each room measuring 18 square meters, comes equipped with a bed, electric heater, sink and toilet. WiFi access is also available to brighten up the stay of the patients.

Construction work kicked off on January 10 after a local cluster of coronavirus was detected in the city. The 1,500-room ward is the first of six to be urgently constructed in the city to contain the outbreak. In total 6,500 rooms are scheduled to be built with all the facilities expected to be ready next week. Another 3,000-room isolation center is under construction in Hebei’s provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

As of late Friday, the province has reported 643 locally transmitted as well as two more imported cases of Covid-19, according to official figures reported by Xinhua.

All the recent coronavirus clusters have been primarily caused by travelers coming from abroad or contaminated imported goods, head of the National Health Commission (NHC) Ma Xiaowei said on Saturday.

“Since December 2020, epidemic clusters have occurred in Beijing, Sichuan, Liaoning, Hebei and Heilongjiang,” Ma said. “They mainly have the following characteristics. Firstly, they are all imported from abroad, caused by travelers from overseas, or contaminated cold-chain imported items.”

