Iran shows military might in desert missile and drone exercise (VIDEO)

Tehran has kicked off its latest war game deep in the Iranian desert, showcasing the country’s surface-to-air missiles and cutting-edge drone technology.

On Friday, reports and videos emerged from Iran showing the nation’s latest display of military strength. The war games are the first phase of a drill by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) entitled Payambar-e Azam 15 (‘The Great Prophet 15’), which sees the armed force undertake drone and missile attacks on dummy targets.

The drill was held in the presence of the military’s top brass, including IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh.

Videos published online by state and local media show the impressive sight of the missiles emerging out of the desert, as well as footage of drone strikes on predetermined targets.

#ایرانبرگزاری مرحله اول رزمایش «پیامبر اعظم (ص) ۱۵» سپاه با شلیک انبوه موشک‌های بالستیکمرحله اول رزمایش #پیامبر_اعظم (ص) ۱۵ با اجرای عملیات ترکیبی موشکی و پهپادی نیروی هوافضای سپاه، در منطقه عمومی کویر مرکزی ایران برگزار شد#Iran#IRGC#Missile#رزمایشpic.twitter.com/aqDHA3TdrJ — World Media News (@WorldMediaNews3) January 15, 2021

On Wednesday, Iran kicked off a two-day missile exercise in the Gulf of Oman, code-named Eqtedar-99 (‘Power’), amid rising regional tensions and during the final week of the Trump administration.

The exercise started with the formal handover and launch of the ‘forward base ship’ Makran, a 228-meter converted oil tanker. Speaking during the handover ceremony, General Salami said the base will "protect the country's integrity and sovereignty."

Tensions between Iran and the US have been further heightened in recent weeks following Iran’s seizures of a South Korean tanker and Washington’s decision to send a submarine to the Persian Gulf. The Pentagon has also reversed its decision to pull the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz from the Middle East.

On Thursday, Iranian media published videos showing footage of a submerged US Navy submarine. The footage was allegedly taken in the vicinity an Iranian Navy training exercise near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Navy Spots Foreign Submarine Amid Military Drill pic.twitter.com/GiKY1dG6ij — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) January 15, 2021

