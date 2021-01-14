1 dead, 7 injured in explosion at automotive plant in Tianjin, China (VIDEOS)

An explosion at an automotive parts plant in Tianjin, northern China has killed one person and injured at least seven others, according to local authorities.

The blast struck shortly after midday local time at the workshop of Tianjin Jc Auto Parts Corp, near the city’s airport.

Emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, with fire officials saying that no one had been found trapped in the factory. An investigation into the cause of the explosion will be launched.

Seven people who sustained injuries were taken to hospital for treatment, the Bureau of Emergency Management of Tianjin told reporters, though it’s not clear how serious their conditions are.

Chinese news outlets posted videos from the scene online, including eyewitness footage of debris falling from the sky after the plant was rocked by the blast.

One person was dead and seven others injured in a gas explosion at an auto parts plant in north #China's #Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, local authorities said.https://t.co/1bs4cqA2r9pic.twitter.com/8OY2zW3erO — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) January 14, 2021

Video shows a large amount of debris fell from the sky after a major blast hit a workshop in the free trade zone of N China's Tianjin, killing one, injuring seven at least. The injured were sent to the hospital; first responders have arrived at the scene. pic.twitter.com/cwurh9V1qf — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 14, 2021

The period just before Chinese New Year is reportedly a peak time for workplace accidents, as companies try to speed up production before closing for the holidays.

The Global Times reported that the Tianjin Jc Auto Parts Corp was slapped with administrative penalties from the Bureau of Emergency Management of Tianjin back in September 2020 due to safety violations.

Tianjin made headlines around the world in 2015 when 173 people were killed and hundreds injured after a major blast at a chemical factory in the port area.

Two smaller initial explosions sparked the detonation of a store containing 800 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, and fires from the blast burned uncontrollably throughout the weekend.

