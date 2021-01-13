 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Japan extends emergency Covid-19 support to 60% of economy as country battles surging cases

13 Jan, 2021 12:01
Get short URL
Japan extends emergency Covid-19 support to 60% of economy as country battles surging cases
Pedestrians wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. ©  REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has informed his Covid-19 task force that the government will add seven more districts to the current state of emergency, expanding support to them as they tackle a rise in cases.

The official announcement is expected to be made in a press conference at 7pm local time in Tokyo on Wednesday and follows last week’s expansion of support to the capital and three surrounding districts. The newly affected areas are Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo; the country’s business and manufacturing zone, Aichi, the location of Toyota and other industrial corporations; and Fukuoka, Kyushu and Tochigi. 

In total, 11 areas will be covered, which together comprise 60 percent of Japan’s economy. The need to extend emergency support comes as Japan’s government faces criticism for not taking strict enough measures to contain the virus, having rejected a nationally mandated lockdown in a failed attempt to protect the economy. It also follows the identification of a new Covid-19 variant in Japan, with the country’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases concerned that, like those in the UK and South Africa, it could increase infectivity.

Also on rt.com Japan notifies WHO of new Covid-19 variant found in travelers arriving from Brazil

Despite Japan’s growing concern about the pandemic, vaccinations are not set to begin until the end of February, and distribution could be impacted by low vaccine confidence, with the Lancet reporting that less than 30 percent of people in Japan strongly agree that the inoculation is safe.

Japan is in the midst of a surge in new Covid-19 infections and fatalities, with 297,315 confirmed cases and 4,145 deaths since the pandemic began. However, while these figures are high for the country, Japan’s infection figures for the past year have been equivalent to some of America’s daily totals throughout January.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies