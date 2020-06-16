 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump signs police executive order banning chokeholds & urging safer policing
Beijing backtracks on easing lockdown restrictions, upgrades danger level as Covid-19 cases reappear

16 Jun, 2020 15:41
A security guard working outside the Guangan Sport Center where people flock to get tested after a new spike of cases of the coronavirus disease in Beijing. © Reuters / homas Peter
The level of coronavirus danger in the Chinese capital was upgraded from the third-highest to second-highest rating on Tuesday as new domestically transmitted cases were reported in the city.

Primary and middle schools are putting classes on hold starting from Wednesday, Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government, announced. She added that all cultural, entertainment and sports events are being canceled in the city, which has a population of more than 21.5 million people.

Beijing residents from districts with the highest level of epidemiological danger have been barred from leaving the capital. The city will also be closed off for tourist groups coming from other parts of China.

A new coronavirus hotspot was discovered in Beijing a few days ago, with more than 100 domestically transmitted cases recorded since then.

Almost all of the infected were related to the capital’s Xinfadi wholesale market, selling fruit, vegetables and meat in the southern part of the city.

