Beijing backtracks on easing lockdown restrictions, upgrades danger level as Covid-19 cases reappear

The level of coronavirus danger in the Chinese capital was upgraded from the third-highest to second-highest rating on Tuesday as new domestically transmitted cases were reported in the city.

Primary and middle schools are putting classes on hold starting from Wednesday, Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government, announced. She added that all cultural, entertainment and sports events are being canceled in the city, which has a population of more than 21.5 million people.

Beijing residents from districts with the highest level of epidemiological danger have been barred from leaving the capital. The city will also be closed off for tourist groups coming from other parts of China.

A new coronavirus hotspot was discovered in Beijing a few days ago, with more than 100 domestically transmitted cases recorded since then.

Almost all of the infected were related to the capital’s Xinfadi wholesale market, selling fruit, vegetables and meat in the southern part of the city.

