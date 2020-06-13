 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH oil tanker reportedly cause huge blast in China, victims feared

13 Jun, 2020
WATCH oil tanker reportedly cause huge blast in China, victims feared
Screenshot from a video. Twitter/@CGTNOfficial
A dashboard camera has caught the moment a powerful explosion happened, reportedly in China’s Zhejiang Province. The blast's force apparently propelled a large piece of debris, as if launched from a cannon.

Reports say the tank, which apparently was seen in the shocking video, flew several hundred meters before landing on the ground. The blast waves shattered glass and even broke down doors in a nearby village.

Other videos purportedly filmed in the aftermath of the explosion show several vehicles engulfed by fire and thick plumes of black smoke in the air. Ambulances can be seen responding to the incident.

The explosion happened on the G15 highway connecting the cities of Shenyang and Haikou, local media reported.

According to preliminary reports, at least four people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident.

