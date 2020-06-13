WATCH oil tanker reportedly cause huge blast in China, victims feared

A dashboard camera has caught the moment a powerful explosion happened, reportedly in China’s Zhejiang Province. The blast's force apparently propelled a large piece of debris, as if launched from a cannon.

Reports say the tank, which apparently was seen in the shocking video, flew several hundred meters before landing on the ground. The blast waves shattered glass and even broke down doors in a nearby village.

#Breaking: An oil tanker exploded close to the exit of a highway in Wenling, E.#China's #Zhejiang Province and the explosion affected surrounding houses and vehicles, causing casualities: report pic.twitter.com/hHGIfrmfII — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 13, 2020

Other videos purportedly filmed in the aftermath of the explosion show several vehicles engulfed by fire and thick plumes of black smoke in the air. Ambulances can be seen responding to the incident.

Explosion d’un camion-citerne à Daxi, dans le Zhejiang. Attention, vidéo choquante pic.twitter.com/Zzu9tqYH71 — Zhulin Zhang (@ZhangZhulin) June 13, 2020

The explosion happened on the G15 highway connecting the cities of Shenyang and Haikou, local media reported.

#BREAKING An oil tank truck reportedly caught fire and exploded on a highway in East China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, at least 4 killed and over 50 injured. pic.twitter.com/wzjS87IDx7 — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) June 13, 2020

According to preliminary reports, at least four people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!