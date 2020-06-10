EU set to recommend ‘gradually’ reopening external borders from July 1

The EU is to propose allowing travel from third countries after July 1, the bloc’s top diplomat has said. European nations have been easing Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

Josep Borrell told reporters that, later this week, the European Commission will propose a coordinated plan to reopen the EU’s external borders. The plan will include a “number of principles and criteria” to be considered by the member states when allowing visits from outside the EU. Ultimately, it will be up to each member state to make such decisions, but Brussels will suggest a “gradual and partial” lifting of the travel ban from the end of this month.

Commissioner Ylva Johansson said that the bloc will consider the gradual lifting of restrictions on “non-essential” travel to the EU in early July.

European countries have been easing Covid-19 quarantine rules in recent weeks. Italy, which is among the hardest-hit EU nations, scrapped a mandatory two-week isolation for travelers from the visa-free Schengen Area and Britain last week. Spain – another country badly affected by the novel coronavirus – has already announced that it will allow international tourists to enter from July 1.

Europe remains the continent most impacted by Covid-19, with close to 2.3 million confirmed cases and more than 183,500 deaths as of Monday, according to a tally by the AFP news agency.

