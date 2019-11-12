 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Dead on arrival? Disney+ experiences major outage right after launch

12 Nov, 2019 14:04
Get short URL
Dead on arrival? Disney+ experiences major outage right after launch
© DisneyPlus.com
Disney’s brand new streaming service, destined to rival the mighty Netflix, has fallen at the first hurdle, stumbling out of the gate directly after launch as widespread outages have been reported across the US.

The entertainment behemoth has teased the successor to online streaming for months, including an obnoxious three-hour long trailer, only for the service to crash almost immediately, according to a slew of reports from popular crowdsourcing website DownDetector.com.

© Down Detector

The technical issues caused an outpouring of angst on Twitter, with users left frustrated that they could not access the much-hyped service.

The company’s pre-scheduled tweet announcing that the service is online may add insult to injury for frustrated executives.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies