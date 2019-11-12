Dead on arrival? Disney+ experiences major outage right after launch

Disney’s brand new streaming service, destined to rival the mighty Netflix, has fallen at the first hurdle, stumbling out of the gate directly after launch as widespread outages have been reported across the US.

The entertainment behemoth has teased the successor to online streaming for months, including an obnoxious three-hour long trailer, only for the service to crash almost immediately, according to a slew of reports from popular crowdsourcing website DownDetector.com.

The technical issues caused an outpouring of angst on Twitter, with users left frustrated that they could not access the much-hyped service.

The company’s pre-scheduled tweet announcing that the service is online may add insult to injury for frustrated executives.

The wait is over! Start streaming @DisneyPlus today in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands. Sign up NOW at https://t.co/rObK98fQeH. pic.twitter.com/LaUfh7wT9B — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2019

