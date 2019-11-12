Dead on arrival? Disney+ experiences major outage right after launch
The entertainment behemoth has teased the successor to online streaming for months, including an obnoxious three-hour long trailer, only for the service to crash almost immediately, according to a slew of reports from popular crowdsourcing website DownDetector.com.
The technical issues caused an outpouring of angst on Twitter, with users left frustrated that they could not access the much-hyped service.
So apparently #DisneyPlus is down for the second time already 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uIIhEnNQ4e— A Black Goddess Come To Earth (@TheFxxinSupreme) November 12, 2019
Delay for school, excited for #disneyplus and the servers are down. #launchdayfail#Disney@disneypluspic.twitter.com/fGOREQ0ETL— Tori Jensen (@ToriCassandra) November 12, 2019
The company’s pre-scheduled tweet announcing that the service is online may add insult to injury for frustrated executives.
The wait is over! Start streaming @DisneyPlus today in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands. Sign up NOW at https://t.co/rObK98fQeH. pic.twitter.com/LaUfh7wT9B— Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2019
