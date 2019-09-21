 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Porsche fans delight as sportscar laps broken-down Tesla during track test (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 11:29
File photos © Reuters / Jason Reed / Wolfgang Rattay
It looks like Tesla has been pushed to the limit by the unofficial competition with its electric rival, Porsche, at the Nurburgring racetrack. Elon Musk’s Model S had to be towed from the track as a smug Taycan zoomed by.

The two four-door electric sedans had been not-so-secretly competing for the fastest lap at Germany’s iconic track. Porsche set a 7:42 lap time earlier this week, only for Tesla’s Plaid prototype to come back with an impressive 7:23.

However, it appears Tesla still has some work to do in the stamina stakes. The car was clearly pushed to its limit and broke down at the side of the track on Wednesday. A tow truck soon came to the rescue, but not before Porsche’s Taycan had one last smug driveby. 

Naturally, car enthusiasts took to Twitter to either laugh hysterically at Tesla’s expense or defend Musk’s legacy to the death – there is no in-between. “It’s like getting pulled over by the cops in front of your neighborhood, and having everyone watch,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

Shots were first fired in the electric-feud by Musk after he poked fun at Porsche for naming their new fleet the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S earlier this month. “Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does,” he tweeted

