Porsche fans delight as sportscar laps broken-down Tesla during track test (VIDEO)

It looks like Tesla has been pushed to the limit by the unofficial competition with its electric rival, Porsche, at the Nurburgring racetrack. Elon Musk’s Model S had to be towed from the track as a smug Taycan zoomed by.

The two four-door electric sedans had been not-so-secretly competing for the fastest lap at Germany’s iconic track. Porsche set a 7:42 lap time earlier this week, only for Tesla’s Plaid prototype to come back with an impressive 7:23.

However, it appears Tesla still has some work to do in the stamina stakes. The car was clearly pushed to its limit and broke down at the side of the track on Wednesday. A tow truck soon came to the rescue, but not before Porsche’s Taycan had one last smug driveby.

"To finish first, you have to finish first"



I just love the epic attention the mother of all race-tracks gets because of Tesla’s attempt to set a record in a prototype.

I'm sure that the Porsche engineers will just think: Well plaid! 😎 #nuerburgringpic.twitter.com/Ul1oLWhHAX — Sascha Pallenberg (@sascha_p) September 20, 2019

Dear real car enthusiasts of all stripes:



You’ve just had your realization. Understandably, you don’t quite believe what happened. How can he flat out lie and cheat like that? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Welcome to $TSLAQ. pic.twitter.com/EoDSolbOTf — TeslaCharts (@TESLAcharts) September 19, 2019

Let @NASA know that it will need a lot more than a flatbed truck once @SpaceX starts launching astronauts into space. https://t.co/VQnWWw6qC9 — Tesla Prophet (@ProphetTesla) September 19, 2019

Naturally, car enthusiasts took to Twitter to either laugh hysterically at Tesla’s expense or defend Musk’s legacy to the death – there is no in-between. “It’s like getting pulled over by the cops in front of your neighborhood, and having everyone watch,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

Shots were first fired in the electric-feud by Musk after he poked fun at Porsche for naming their new fleet the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S earlier this month. “Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does,” he tweeted.

