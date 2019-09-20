 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two people injured after shooter opens fire from his apartment in Lyon

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 09:46 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 10:52
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A gunman opened fire from his apartment in the French city of Lyon, wounding at least two people. Police detained the suspect after a raid.

The shooter, armed with a rifle, barricaded himself inside an apartment in downtown Lyon, France’s third-largest city, on Friday morning. He opened fire from a window, wounding at least two people, police sources told local media.

Police locked down several adjacent streets and stormed the apartment, detaining the suspect. At least two people were wounded before he was apprehended, police sources told local media.

Videos from scene, circulating on social media, showed armored police vehicles and heavily-armed officers patrolling the streets.

The shooter’s identity and motives were not immediately clear. However, the incident is said not to be treated as a terrorist attack.

