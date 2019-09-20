Two people injured after shooter opens fire from his apartment in Lyon

A gunman opened fire from his apartment in the French city of Lyon, wounding at least two people. Police detained the suspect after a raid.

The shooter, armed with a rifle, barricaded himself inside an apartment in downtown Lyon, France’s third-largest city, on Friday morning. He opened fire from a window, wounding at least two people, police sources told local media.

Police locked down several adjacent streets and stormed the apartment, detaining the suspect. At least two people were wounded before he was apprehended, police sources told local media.

Videos from scene, circulating on social media, showed armored police vehicles and heavily-armed officers patrolling the streets.

Le RAID s’est donc arrivé il y’a 10 minutes sur les lieux, aucun coup de feu entendu depuis que je suis sur place, tout est calme et le lycée ampère à proximité est fermé

Les tireurs de la BAC/RAID sont toujours en place pic.twitter.com/f7sjCnvbRQ — alex d&p (@bonjourviews) September 20, 2019

The shooter’s identity and motives were not immediately clear. However, the incident is said not to be treated as a terrorist attack.

