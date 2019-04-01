HomeWorld News

Indian traffic cop showered with praise for manning post during torrential rainstorm (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Apr, 2019 10:39
An Indian traffic cop has become a social media sensation after refusing to abandon his post at a busy intersection amid heavy rain, even though he wasn’t wearing a raincoat.

A short video clip shared by the state police force shows a constable in the northeast city of Guwahati braving a spell of nasty weather as he directs traffic. Without a raincoat, the officer is seen manning his post, apparently unfazed by the torrential downpour.

“Dedication is thy name! We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol, for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle. Kudos!” the state police wrote in a tweet.

The soaking he received was actually the result of a late co-worker, Das told the Hindustan Times in an interview.

“My duty hours were from 7 am to 12 pm. The storm started around 5 minutes before noon, but since my replacement hadn’t come, I continued my job in the rain for nearly 20 minutes,” said Das.

“It could be a bit scary with the heavy rain, wind and lightning to stand on an uncovered podium. But for us duty comes first,” added the constable from Karbi Anglong district who joined Assam Police in 2015.

His colleagues weren’t the only ones who were impressed, however. Indians on social media expressed their thanks and admiration for their fellow countryman.

Impressed locals even tracked down the rain-resistant constable in the street to offer their personal gratitude – and flowers.

“The whole nation should salute him. We should learn a lesson from him for being dutiful in all circumstances. Shouldn’t we? Kudos to him,” another admirer wrote.

While few doubted the constable’s work ethic, some expressed anger that he had to endure the storm without being provided proper rain gear.

“Salute to him and questions to your system in thousand times. 1) Why raincoats are not distributed?? 2) Why signal lights are not installed instead of, manual traditional systems in city?? 3) Why this police point has no roof top??” one frustrated Indian asked.

“Why he needs to show such dedication in this adverse weather?? Why cannot you give the traffic guard at least a rain coat with high visibility jacket?” asked another.

