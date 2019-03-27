Sphinx is ‘open book’ compared to Great Britain, Juncker bemoans as Brexit painful talks continue

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker slams UK’s approach to Brexit saying that a sphinx would be an “open book” in comparison to Great Britain.

The strong-worded comments were made as Juncker was speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday just hours before the British parliament’s vote on alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

If I were to compare Great Britain to a sphinx, the sphinx would be an open book by comparison. And let's see how that book speaks over the next week, or so.

The European Council President Donald Tusk, who was speaking in the same session also took the liberty of making personal remarks on the much-debated Brexit. The EU official urged the UK to take into account the wishes of the “increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union” referring to an anti-Brexit petition that received more than 5.8 million signatures.

You cannot betray the six million people who signed the petition to revoke Article 50

The petition, which is scheduled to be debated by British MPs next week, already got an official response from the government which stated that failing to deliver Brexit would cause “potentially irreparable damage to public trust.”

Torturous talks over Brexit continue to hit the nerve of European officials as they repeatedly lambast the British side over its inconsistency about the agreement with the EU. In March Donald Tusk said there’s “a lot of space in hell” for British MPs who vote against the deal while Juncker once sarcastically remarked that his job in Brussels is nothing but hell.

The UK is currently on the verge of leaving the EU with no deal after Prime Minister Theresa May’s hard-fought plan was rejected twice by Parliament. The initial withdrawal date was however moved by the EU from March 29 to May 22 – if British MPs approve May’s proposal this week. Otherwise, they will have until April 12 to come up with a new one.

