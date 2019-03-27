16yo Hindu girl kidnapped in Pakistan province amid spate of forced conversions, marriages

Another Hindu girl has reportedly been kidnapped in Pakistan after a spate of alleged abductions, forced marriages and conversions to Islam in the country in recent weeks. This case would bring the total number to seven.

The latest incident involved 16-year-old Male Kumari Meghwar, who was kidnapped. An unnamed local Hindu leader told the Times of India that local police had refused to launch an investigation into the incident.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, on the night she was taken, four men broke into her home at roughly 3am local time and dragged her outside to a waiting vehicle and sped off into the night.

Reports of the abduction come just days after two sisters, Reena (15) and Raveena (13) were allegedly kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men. On Tuesday a Pakistani court ordered special protection for the the girls as an investigation is conducted to determine the circumstances of their alleged kidnapping.

Forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan : The age of the girls is not disputed. Raveena is only 13 and Reena is 15 years old. /1 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 26, 2019

“The girls appeared before Islamabad High Court on Tuesday morning,” Farrukh Ali, a police official in their home district of Gothki, said. “The court has directed the deputy commissioner to take their custody.”

Some 10 people, including the cleric who officiated the wedding, have been detained in connection with the case of alleged kidnapping and robbery. India’s Minister of External affairs Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj issued a rare statement on affairs in neighboring Pakistan, sparking a war of words with Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Even the Prime Minister on Naya Pakistan will not believe that girls of this tender age can voluntarily decide about their conversion to another religion and marriage. /2 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 26, 2019

Mam its Pakistin internal issue and rest assure its not Modi’s India where minorities are subjugated its Imran Khan’s Naya Pak where white color of our flag is equally dearer to us.I hope you ll act with same diligence when it comes to rights of Indian Minorities https://t.co/MQC1AnnmGR — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2019

