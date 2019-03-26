Cop-on-cop row ends in murder-suicide attempt at Turkish airport, both hospitalized

A Turkish police officer fired shots at his colleague and attempted to commit suicide, causing panic at Kayseri Erkilet Airport in central Turkey . The two officers were reportedly hospitalized with injuries.

Gunfire rang out at the domestic terminal of the airport on Tuesday. A large number of ambulances and police vehicles arrived on site after the shots were heard.

A heated argument between two police officers spiraled out of control, local media reported. The reason for the row was not immediately known, but it saw one of them grabbing a gun and firing three shots at his fellow officer.

Kayseri Havalimanı'nda duyulan silah seslerinin nedeni belli oldu.



Kayseri Havaalanı'nda görevli polis memuru, tartıştığı arkadaşını tabanca ile yaraladıktan sonra kendini vurdu. pic.twitter.com/qsM2jx0aex — Az Önce Oldu (@azonceoldu) March 26, 2019

The perpetrator, identified as Eyup B. by Hurriyet daily, then tried to commit suicide, but failed to discharge a lethal shot. Both men are said to have been transported to hospital by ambulance.

Reports describe a huge panic among passengers when the shots were heard inside the terminal.

Kayseri Erkilet Airport both operates civilian flights and hosts a Turkish Air Force base. Since the opening of the international terminal back in 2007, it served around a million passengers every year.

