Cop-on-cop row ends in murder-suicide attempt at Turkish airport, both hospitalized

Published time: 26 Mar, 2019 14:08 Edited time: 26 Mar, 2019 14:55
A Turkish police officer fired shots at his colleague and attempted to commit suicide, causing panic at Kayseri Erkilet Airport in central Turkey . The two officers were reportedly hospitalized with injuries.

Gunfire rang out at the domestic terminal of the airport on Tuesday. A large number of ambulances and police vehicles arrived on site after the shots were heard.

A heated argument between two police officers spiraled out of control, local media reported. The reason for the row was not immediately known, but it saw one of them grabbing a gun and firing three shots at his fellow officer.

The perpetrator, identified as Eyup B. by Hurriyet daily, then tried to commit suicide, but failed to discharge a lethal shot. Both men are said to have been transported to hospital by ambulance.

Reports describe a huge panic among passengers when the shots were heard inside the terminal.

Kayseri Erkilet Airport both operates civilian flights and hosts a Turkish Air Force base. Since the opening of the international terminal back in 2007, it served around a million passengers every year.

