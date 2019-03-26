Cop-on-cop row ends in murder-suicide attempt at Turkish airport, both hospitalized
Gunfire rang out at the domestic terminal of the airport on Tuesday. A large number of ambulances and police vehicles arrived on site after the shots were heard.
A heated argument between two police officers spiraled out of control, local media reported. The reason for the row was not immediately known, but it saw one of them grabbing a gun and firing three shots at his fellow officer.
The perpetrator, identified as Eyup B. by Hurriyet daily, then tried to commit suicide, but failed to discharge a lethal shot. Both men are said to have been transported to hospital by ambulance.
Reports describe a huge panic among passengers when the shots were heard inside the terminal.
Kayseri Erkilet Airport both operates civilian flights and hosts a Turkish Air Force base. Since the opening of the international terminal back in 2007, it served around a million passengers every year.
