Iranian FM Zarif resigned as he was not informed about Assad visit to Tehran - report

The reason for the resignation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was that he was not informed about Syrian President Bashar Assad’s trip to Tehran last week, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reports.

The Iranian news agency cited foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi as the source in its report, which follows similar narrative about Zarif’s abrupt announcement of resignation made last week on his Instagram page. It was however rejected by President Hassan Rouhani last Wednesday, with the text of the decision published on Instagram.

“The ministry of foreign affairs did not have information at any level (about the trip) and this lack of information was maintained until the end of the trip,” Qassemi said, according to ISNA.

The spokesman added the unorthodox and very public resignation was meant to “return the ministry of foreign affairs and the diplomatic system of the country to its main place.”

Zarif has been holding his current position since 2013 and is considered one of the architects of the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, which was perceived as a major diplomatic breakthrough at the time. The deal has since been torpedoed by the Trump administration, which made hostility towards Iran one of the pillars of its foreign policy.

