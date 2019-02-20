'Italian stallion’: Australian woman sues hospital for loss of sex after partner dies

A woman is suing the Queensland government in Australia over a loss of sex after her partner died from a botched medical treatment last year. His family received $10 million in damages from the hospital before he died.

Cara Ann Flower is suing Queensland Health in Australia for $1.2million AUD ($858,829 USD) for nervous shock and loss of “consortium” (sex). Her partner Jamie-Thomas Manuele died in 2018 after being left brain dead at Brisbane Hospital in Australia in 2013.

His mother Daphne Finnegan enthusiastically supports Flower’s pursuit, even going so far as to joke about her son’s sexual prowess. “If we're talking about conjugal rights he’d be worth about $3million, he’s an Italian stallion, mate,” she told Channel Nine News.

The family has received $10 million in damages already, after the hospital paid out for failing to treat Manuele properly. The staff didn’t conduct a key test that could have saved him. About $8 million of that is left and is in a trust for his children when they turn 25.

Cara is one of a number of Jamie’s relatives making claims. Five other family members have sought damages against the hospital. Jamie’s brother has been offered $323,000 to settle, his uncle is seeking $215,000 and his grandmother and stepfather are seeking $80,000.

