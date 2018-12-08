Deadly stampede in Italy: Panicked crowd causes parapet to collapse outside packed nightclub (VIDEO)

A video shows the moment a panicked crowd caused an iron parapet to collapse, sending multiple people flying, as scared concertgoers caused a deadly stampede during a rap concert at an Italian nightclub on Saturday.

The footage filmed outside the packed Lanterna Azzurra club in Corinaldo, Italy, captures the chaotic atmosphere as a massive crowd tries to escape the building. People are seen elbowing each other while trying to move as fast as they can, with distressed shouting heard in the background.

The emergency exit proves to be too narrow to let that many people through quickly. At one point, one of the side barriers collapses under pressure and sends several people falling on each other.

The stampede claimed six lives, and more than 100 were injured.

