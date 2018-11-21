‘The dignity of livestock’: Swiss going to the polls over divisive cow-horn debate

Switzerland is preparing its ballot boxes for a crucial vote of national importance on... cow horns. Voters are being asked to weigh in on whether farmers should be subsidized for letting their cows and goats grow horns.

The referendum“for the dignity of farm animals” was initiated by self-professed “rebel” farmer Armin Capaul, 66, who says “listening” to his cows inspired his campaign.

Capaul hopes a cash incentive will reduce the high proportion of Swiss cows (three-quarters of the country’s bovine population) that are dehorned by farmers or are bred to be hornless. Dehorning involves using a red-hot iron to burn a sedated calf’s horn buds.

“We must respect cows as they are. Leave them their horns. When you look at them, they always hold their head high and are proud,” Capaul claims. “When you remove the horns, they are sad.”

Critics denounce the dehorning process as painful and unnatural, while supporters say it’s the equivalent of castrating pets and is necessary for the safety of farmers and other animals. Horned animals also need more room to graze.

The rebel rancher insists horns help cows to communicate and regulate their own body temperature – and he’s asking for a 190 Swiss franc ($191.65) annual subsidy per horned animal.

However, the government opposes such a move, saying it would drain some 30 million francs ($30.1 million) from its three-billion-franc ($3.01 billion) agricultural budget.

Capaul collected more than 100,000 signatures to trigger the vote, which is being held on November 25, but the latest poll suggests the result is still too close to call.

