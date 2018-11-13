Zero visibility touchdown: Chilling cockpit VIDEO shows Belavia pilots landing plane in thick fog

An unnerving cockpit video of a Belavia plane landing at Minsk Airport in near-zero visibility conditions caused by heavy fog is making the rounds online.

The minute-long footage shows an airliner descending through thick clouds with almost zero visibility on approach. The runway emerges just seconds before the plane touches down in extremely unfriendly weather conditions. Throughout the tense landing, Belavia pilots showed quite some nerve, as they likely had to blindly trust the autopilot system of the aircraft.

A thick fog had settled over Belarus last week, causing flight cancellations and delays in and out of Minsk airport.

