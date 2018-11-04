HomeWorld News

2 killed in car blast in Tel Aviv (VIDEOS)

Two men have been killed and another person injured in a car explosion in Tel Aviv, which police so far believe to be of a criminal nature rather than terrorism-related.

The bodies of two men in their 30s were extracted from the vehicle that exploded on Sunday night in the Hatikva neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv. At least one more person was injured and rushed to hospital after a car nearby went up in flames.

Authorities believe that the incident is likely of a criminal nature, as according to local media the deceased, whose identities are yet to be revealed, were previously “known” to police.

