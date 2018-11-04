2 killed in car blast in Tel Aviv (VIDEOS)

Two men have been killed and another person injured in a car explosion in Tel Aviv, which police so far believe to be of a criminal nature rather than terrorism-related.

The bodies of two men in their 30s were extracted from the vehicle that exploded on Sunday night in the Hatikva neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv. At least one more person was injured and rushed to hospital after a car nearby went up in flames.

Breaking: A car explosion rocks Tel Aviv, Israel. Police are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/6DUPEARhxy — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 4, 2018

Authorities believe that the incident is likely of a criminal nature, as according to local media the deceased, whose identities are yet to be revealed, were previously “known” to police.



The two men killed in the car explosion in Hatikva Tel Aviv are known to police, one of the men was the right hand man for a crime organisation located outside of Israel.... pic.twitter.com/N27SObR7Ow — Yitz (@Greenslime_) November 4, 2018

#BREAKING Explosion in a vehicle rocks southern Tel Aviv, probably an assassination attempt by a criminal group pic.twitter.com/vW38JD5oIY — Guy Elster (@guyelster) November 4, 2018

רכב התפוצץ בשכונת התקווה בתל אביב. הנסיבות נבדקות (צילום: אנשי הדממה) @sharonidanpic.twitter.com/halnQzAFGY — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 4, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!