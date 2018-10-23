‘Even small steps help’: Russian defense minister says Syria was success for US & Russia ties

Syria is now the only international issue the US and Russia are tackling together, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told John Bolton, adding that “even small steps” help mend ties between Moscow and Washington.

The visit of National Security Adviser John Bolton comes after a new low in relations between the two countries – two days after US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the crucial Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and amid Russiagate hysteria in Washington.

Yet, “even small steps will benefit our relations and help restore trust” between Moscow and Washington, according to Shoigu. Both Russia and the US should engage in solving lingering international conflicts and step up dialogue on arms control, he said.

And one area where US-Russia cooperation proven to be a success is Syria, Shoigu said. Although both countries have a different vision for post-war Syria, they still managed to find common language and address pressing issues on the ground.

The Russian defense minister said the military-to-military hotline in Syria is working non-stop, helping to prevent dangerous encounters in the war-torn country. However, there’s still much to be done, Shoigu said.

Bush-era hawk Bolton seems to have the same assessment of cooperation on Syria.

“We certainly share your view that the US-Russian discussions with respect to Syria have been useful, productive and professional, and we hope we can extend those conversations through a number of other ways that you mentioned, and even more,” Bolton said after four-hour talks with Security Council Chairman Nikolai Patrushev on Monday.

The current US national security adviser landed in Moscow less than two days after Trump vowed to pull out of the milestone Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, boldly accusing Russia of violating it. The INF treaty prohibits development, production, and deployment of all land-based ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500km.

Russia maintains that it was the US who breached the INF by deploying ground-based Aegis Ashore anti-missile launchers in Europe that can be used to fire cruise missiles. Additionally, ditching the treaty could see other landmark deals like the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) fade away, according to top Russian officials.

