Shots fired in Istanbul tourist district, policeman injured in ‘brawl for gun’ – report

Several shots have been fired in a busy shopping district of Istanbul. Reports say a police officer was injured when a man attempted to take his gun, prompting a brawl.

The suspect fired seven or eight shots, according to the Turkish paper Hurriyet, which said the incident occurred in the Eminonu district of the city.

The suspect was a man who had been detained by authorities over a drug deal on Thursday. He was later released, and on Friday assaulted the officer who made his arrest.

The man's father and brother were also part of the attack. The officer was injured when police fired warning shots. All three of the attackers have been detailed.

Eminonu is a historical area and a busy shopping hotspot which is popular with locals and tourists. It is part of the Fatih district and home to provincial government offices.

