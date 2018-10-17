HomeWorld News

WATCH moment armed robbers break into lottery shop in Brazil, use 25 hostages as human shields

Several balaclava-clad, gun-wielding attackers used as many as 25 hostages as human shields to make their way out after a failed raid on a lottery shop in Brazil. The terrifying moment was caught on camera.

The tense stand-off occurred after five armed robbers, wearing black balaclavas, tried to raid a lottery shop in the city of Manaus, but the robbery was reportedly foiled by police. Trying to force their way out, the assailants ordered people who were in the shop to form a protective ring around them, firing warning shots in the air.

The hostage situation lasted several hours, with 25 victims shuffling along the streets of Manaus, local media report. Witnesses claimed that the robbers were armed with assault guns, and were also carrying blowtorches and gasoline.

Finally, police officers who had cordoned off nearby streets managed to lure the robbers into a dead end, blocking them in. Four perpetrators were shot dead by marksmen, and one was arrested by armed officers.

At the end of the impasse, police officers were cheered by people on the streets of Manaus. Videos of the joyful moment circulated on social media.

