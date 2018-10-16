Secret message, glitch or hack? Bizarre Twitter code baffles social media (PHOTOS)

A weird, elongated serial number sent by Twitter to people’s phones is freaking out the internet, prompting users to speculate whether the social media giant has been hacked or is deciding to communicate in a secret code.

The lengthy codes appear to vary in number and come via Twitter’s mobile app. Scores of people have taken to the social media site to post images of the garbled bunch of numbers and letters they have received. The company has yet to comment on the matter meaning the internet is now running wild with speculation, from theories of secret messages to a social media hack.

Breaking news from Twitter this evening.... I did NOT see this one coming! pic.twitter.com/xPzmnZkgRl — Jerry Daykin (@jdaykin) October 16, 2018

I've just got about 10 of those - no joke. Thought I was being hacked — Rebecca Stewart (@BereccaStewart) October 16, 2018

The person in the twitter headquarters making everyone notifications glitch pic.twitter.com/cE7SljtJ9I — Dasia is a spooky bitch👻 (@superfarcaylen) October 16, 2018

The sheer volume of notifications sent by Twitter lead some people to ask whether the code has some hidden meaning.

I keep getting weird alerts from @twitter like this. Is this a secret code or what? pic.twitter.com/nHplwXPhEb — Rebecca Has Always Lived in the Castle 🦇 (@RebeccaRennerFL) October 16, 2018

Is twitter sending some sort of code to all of us? What does it mean? pic.twitter.com/IGTnPkyY2r — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) October 16, 2018

So are we like, going to die? pic.twitter.com/10TvXmEAJU — BluesDank (@BluesDank) October 16, 2018

Hi hello why is my Twitter speaking to me in code? pic.twitter.com/HBh3kzHvpg — Madison Malone Kircher But Watching Hocus Pocus (@4evrmalone) October 16, 2018

Other people appeared disappointed at not receiving the bizarre update.

So for us that didn’t get the code twitter basically saying we aint shit. https://t.co/SzD317VuAQ — Drew the 🐐⚜️ (@Gman_JayRose) October 16, 2018

I didn’t get any code from twitter wtf are they ignoring me?? pic.twitter.com/77MTFbVGYm — 🌙 (@italkinabout) October 16, 2018

There’s no evidence to suggest that the code is anything more than a glitch in the notification system. But the bizarre moment has certainly set the Twittersphere alight. RT.com has contacted the Twitter press office for clarification on the incident.

