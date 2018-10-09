Boeing 747 skids off runway at Bangkok airport during heavy thunderstorm (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A Boeing 747 jumbo jet carrying 115 people skidded off the runway at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport Monday. One person was injured in the incident and the runway has been temporarily closed.

Thai Airways flight #TG679 from Guangzhou landed at about 11pm local time during a heavy thunderstorm in the Thai capital. The 97 passengers and 18 crew on board were forced to disembark, almost 100 meters from the runway, using the inflatable emergency slides due to the hazardous conditions.

Thai Airways flight #TG679 from Guangzhou landed at about 11pm local time during a heavy thunderstorm in the Thai capital. The 97 passengers and 18 crew on board were forced to disembark, almost 100 meters from the runway, using the inflatable emergency slides due to the hazardous conditions.

READ MORE: 30 injured as train carrying dozens of passengers derails in Austria (PHOTOS)

“There was heavy rain upon landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the aircraft experienced a partial excursion from the runway, whereby the aircraft came to a complete stop,” Thai Airways said in a statement.

“While the pilot was landing the plane at Suvarnabhumi Airport heavy rain caused the aircraft to slip off the runway.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!