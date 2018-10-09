Boeing 747 skids off runway at Bangkok airport during heavy thunderstorm (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Thai Airways flight #TG679 from Guangzhou landed at about 11pm local time during a heavy thunderstorm in the Thai capital. The 97 passengers and 18 crew on board were forced to disembark, almost 100 meters from the runway, using the inflatable emergency slides due to the hazardous conditions.
เครื่องบินแบบ B747-400 ของ การบินไทย เดินทางจาก กว่างโจว ประสบปัญหาลื่นไถลออกนอกรันเวย์ขณะลงจอดที่ #สุวรรณภูมิ เนื่องจากฝนตกหนัก ผู้โดยสาร ๙๗คนและลูกเรือ๑๘คน ปลอดภัย— One's Way #YNWA (@Khongsak) October 9, 2018
ขณะนี้กำลังเร่งดำเนินการเคลื่อนย้ายอากาศยานออกนอกพื้นที่คาดว่าแล้วเสร็จ ๑๔.๐๐ น. ครับ pic.twitter.com/HLEUMN5DFs
Job well done! ทุกภาคส่วนช่วยกันจนสำเร็จครับ— One's Way #YNWA (@Khongsak) October 9, 2018
การบินไทย B747-400 ได้รับการกู้ภัยเรียบร้อย
คืนพื้นที่ที่กีดขวางตามกำหนดเวลา
เสียงปรบมือจงดังกึกก้อง #Boeing#สุวรรณภูมิ#สาระการบินน่ารู้pic.twitter.com/L1AyzMN63Q
Thai Airways flight #TG679 from Guangzhou landed at about 11pm local time during a heavy thunderstorm in the Thai capital. The 97 passengers and 18 crew on board were forced to disembark, almost 100 meters from the runway, using the inflatable emergency slides due to the hazardous conditions.
READ MORE: 30 injured as train carrying dozens of passengers derails in Austria (PHOTOS)
“There was heavy rain upon landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the aircraft experienced a partial excursion from the runway, whereby the aircraft came to a complete stop,” Thai Airways said in a statement.
“While the pilot was landing the plane at Suvarnabhumi Airport heavy rain caused the aircraft to slip off the runway.”
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!