Indian man killed after being sucked into bladed factory machine in freak accident

A 25-year-old man was killed in a freak accident in a plastic factory in India after he was swallowed up by a large bladed machine which he had been cleaning.

The horrific incident, caught on CCTV, happened at the factory located in Noida, a satellite city of Delhi, on Thursday morning.

According to police, the man, identified only as Wajid, was cleaning the machine when someone switched it on and he was sucked in.

“Wajid reached work this morning in the factory which makes plastic products. He was cleaning a big-size machine which has blades in it.

“While he was cleaning, someone switched on the machine and soon Wajid was sucked inside,” a police official said.

“By the time some of his colleagues realized and switched off the machine, he was dead,” the official added, local media reports.

