Turkey’s Erdogan speaks at UN General Assembly (WATCH LIVE)
25 September 201818:20 GMT
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived to address the UN General Assembly.
- 15:31 GMT
The world today is entrapped by political, social, and economic instabilities, and is "constantly suffering," he said.
Erdogan now lambasting global inequality and the one percent at #UNGA— Areeb Ullah (@are_eb) September 25, 2018
- 15:29 GMT
Erdogan's tone has made evident that his opinion of the United Nations Security Council is not a positive one, adding that reform is needed and that the world is "greater than five."
#Erdogan at #UNGA railing against the current UN Security Council permanent member set-up— Jasper Wenban-Smith (@JWenbanSmith) September 25, 2018
"In many parts of the world every day, we confront the scenes of ethnic cleansing and mass slaughter than none of us would wish to see," he said.
- 15:27 GMT
Those who remain silent against the oppression of the Palestinians only increase the courage of the oppressors, Erdogan said.
Listening to President @RT_Erdogan addresslng 73rd #UNGA on the themes of global leadership, justice and common responsibilities for a peaceful, equal, fair world with sustainable growth. pic.twitter.com/gt7TaiKi29— Gülnur Aybet (@Gulnuray) September 25, 2018