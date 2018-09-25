Turkey’s Erdogan speaks at UN General Assembly (WATCH LIVE)
LIVE UPDATES

Turkey’s Erdogan speaks at UN General Assembly (WATCH LIVE)

© Umit Bektas / Reuters

  • 25 September 2018

    18:20 GMT

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived to address the UN General Assembly. 

  • 15:31 GMT

    The world today is entrapped by political, social, and economic instabilities, and is "constantly suffering," he said.

  • 15:29 GMT

    Erdogan's tone has made evident that his opinion of the United Nations Security Council is not a positive one, adding that reform is needed and that the world is "greater than five."

    "In many parts of the world every day, we confront the scenes of ethnic cleansing and mass slaughter than none of us would wish to see," he said.

  • 15:27 GMT

    Those who remain silent against the oppression of the Palestinians only increase the courage of the oppressors, Erdogan said.

