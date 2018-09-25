Erdogan calls for Security Council reform, hails Turkey's work in Syria during UNGA speech
25 September 201815:50 GMT
- 15:48 GMT
No one wants the world to experience a "new economic rupture," Erdogan said, while stating that some countries are "persistently trying to create chaos."
- 15:40 GMT
Erdogan referenced the failed coup attempt of 2016 and Fethullah Gulen, the US-based cleric who Ankara claims was the mastermind behind it.
He said the "Fethullah terrorist organization" is earning millions in the US through charter schools.
- 15:38 GMT
Those who equip terrorists with arms and cargo planes will "most definitely feel sorrow and regret in the future for having done so," Erdogan said.
- 15:37 GMT
Erdogan said he believes that Turkey has cleared the way for peace and political solution in Syria, especially in Idlib province.
Turkey is trying to "make Syria a peaceful country once again," he said.
- 15:33 GMT
Erdogan expressed his support for a global administration system that will serve as a "shield to protect the oppressed and victimized."
Turkey is working towards a "fairer world," Erdogan said, stressing that it is hosting four million refugees – 3.5 million of whom have come from Syria.
- 15:31 GMT
The world today is entrapped by political, social, and economic instabilities, and is "constantly suffering," he said.
Erdogan noted that while millions go to bed hungry across the globe every night, millions of others have been diagnosed with obesity.
- 15:29 GMT
Erdogan's tone has made evident that his opinion of the United Nations Security Council is not a positive one, adding that reform is needed and that the world is "greater than five."
"In many parts of the world every day, we confront the scenes of ethnic cleansing and mass slaughter than none of us would wish to see," he said.
- 15:27 GMT
Those who remain silent against the oppression of the Palestinians only increase the courage of the oppressors, Erdogan said.
- 15:20 GMT
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived to address the UN General Assembly.