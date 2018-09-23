Massive fire at Crete university leaves Greek city engulfed with smoke (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The security alarm sounded on Sunday morning as the university premises caught on fire. The blaze reportedly started at the campus, forcing students to flee their rooms as the building filled with smoke. There have been no reports of casualties so far, however the authorities are still trying to make sure everybody in the building at the time escaped the inferno, according to local media.
Σε εξέλιξη είναι μεγάλη φωτιά στην Κρήτη στον χώρο του Πανεπιστημίου στην Κνωσό - Εκκενώθηκε η φοιτητική εστία -Η ατμόσφαιρα είναι αποπνικτική pic.twitter.com/5xmWVmBMZT— Ακροκεντρώος (@akrokentrwos) September 23, 2018
το πρωινό της Κυριακής έχει τίτλο— afroditi fra (@afroui) September 23, 2018
η φωτιά κι η πόλη pic.twitter.com/00aTIfKa9C
Some 40 firefighters were mobilized to battle the blaze and helicopters were used to pour water on the buildings. Pictures circulating on social media show smoke above the premises and the thick plumes are seen even on photos taken far away from the site.
Μεγάλη φωτιά στο Πανεπιστήμιο Κρήτης: Έρευνες για τυχόν εγκλωβισμένους, αποπνικτική η ατμόσφαιρα - https://t.co/qqjWapnYB9pic.twitter.com/BUNQJWhuql— i-eidisi (@i_eidisi) September 23, 2018
Φωτια φιλοι μου. Φωτια στο Ηρακλειακι μας!! pic.twitter.com/r84vw93dYW— Ντένη Μαρκορά (@mar_sam14) September 23, 2018
