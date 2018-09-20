Irish TV shows monster kicking caravan into sea before news segment on fatal caravan cliff-fall

An Irish TV channel aired a station promo of a monster kicking a caravan over a cliff and into the sea, directly before their news coverage of a storm in which a woman died when her caravan was blown into the water.

TG4 aired the uncanny intro on Wednesday night which showed three giant beast-like figures as they made their way to the coast. One can be seen fishing in the sea, another drags a caravan along the ground, while the third kicks a caravan into the ocean.

This is truly bizarre. Irish language station TG4 reports on damage caused by Storm Ali, including a woman who died after her caravan was blown off a cliff. But nobody thought to change the **jarringly specific** idents that run immediately before the news. https://t.co/Wdck02vv7E — Seamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) September 20, 2018

Unfortunately, the promo was directly followed up by a news program - in the country’s native Irish language - which opened with headlines about Storm Ali. The storm claimed the lives of two people including a Swiss woman who died after her caravan was blown off a cliff in Galway.

Incredibly unfortunate placement of this sting before the news on TG4 pic.twitter.com/sH0Q84I3nV — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) September 20, 2018

The scene of this morning’s fatality at Claddaghduff, outside Clifden. More on @rtenewspic.twitter.com/BuvSBFCUDT — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) September 19, 2018

Many viewers picked up on the “truly bizarre” oversight and took to social media to virtually shake their heads at the channel. A spokesman for the channel apologised for the “auto scheduled” promotional sequence, designed to identify the station to viewers - known as an ‘ident,’ and said they removed it from rotation immediately after it aired.

“The ident is one of a series of six idents, running since 2013, which are auto scheduled. The ident broadcast ONCE yesterday, and was immediately removed from the schedule,” a spokesman told The Irish Sun.

“TG4 sincerely apologise for the unfortunate scheduling of this ident and any undue stress caused.”

RT.com has reached out to the channel for comment.

