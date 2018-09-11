Smells Like Teen Spirit? 2 children vandalize cafe in Crimea, damages up to $43,000 (VIDEO)

Smashed furniture, shattered flat screen TVs, fire extinguisher powder everywhere – these are not scenes from a Hollywood movie about violent teens. It actually happened in a Crimean cafe and the perpetrators are two children.

The Gallery cafe in a small village in Crimea was closed for the summer and its owner, Vladimir Geberlain, was planning to open it this fall, local media reported. On Sunday, Vladimir saw two children coming from the café. When he opened the door and saw the place, he was shocked – the café was vandalized, from the chairs to the TV sets.

Security cameras captured the children wreaking havoc in the cafe. “Yes, children of about 10 and 13 years old did it,” Vladimir said in the video which captured the damages. The boys were seen taking a shovel to furniture, chandeliers, DJ mixers, loudspeakers, flat screen TVs on the walls, and even a coffee machine, smashing everything up. Then they strewed powder from the fire extinguisher all around the place.

Vladimir said that he reported the incident to the police. According to local media, the damage is estimated at 3 million rubles (US$43,000).

People on social media were horrified to see the scenes from the café which they said they often visited. “But why did they do it? What were the reasons? Why smash everything?” one said. Some offered help with the cleaning.

Police have yet to comment on the incident.

