Giant ‘Transformer’ robot stopped by security as it cruises along Beijing road (VIDEO)

A giant armoured robot that looks straight out of Hollywood’s blockbuster Transformer movies left onlookers stunned as it casually strolled along a road in China’s capital, Beijing.

The monstrous vehicle attracted a flurry of attention before security officials faced the fierce looking robot head on and urged its owner to move off the road for fear of creating traffic chaos.

The homemade robot was being road tested ahead of its debut at China’s Taobao Maker Festival – a gathering for entrepreneurs to demonstrate their creativity.

Its inventor told The Shangai.ist that the machine is the first of its kind in China and can switch between humanoid and tank modes. The vehicle can hold up to two people inside.

The Transformers movie series proved hugely popular in China, breaking all sorts of records. Transformers 4, which was largely set in China, became the highest grossing movie in the nation’s history in 2014.