Police officer breaks into dance to control traffic on busy streets of India (WATCH)

Bringing traffic to a halt is never an easy task, but a police officer in India seems to have found just the perfect means of making drivers obey his rules, and that is by… dancing.

Stunning video emerged of Pratap Chandra Khandwal, a 33-year-old home guard deployed as a police officer in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, baffling commuters as he breaks into a dancing stunt to attract drivers’ attention as he tries to manage a busy junction.

“I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn’t obey rules, but with my style, people got attracted and started obeying rules,” the officer told ANI when asked about his bizarre yet equally compelling method.

#WATCH: Pratap Chandra Khandwal, a 33-year-old home guard who is currently deployed as traffic police personnel in #Odisha's Bhubaneswar controls traffic by his dance moves. pic.twitter.com/BniV7svk6M — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

If you like this story, share it with a friend!