HomeWorld News

Police officer breaks into dance to control traffic on busy streets of India (WATCH)

Get short URL
Police officer breaks into dance to control traffic on busy streets of India (WATCH)
Pratap Chandra Khandwal dancing in the street to control traffic. © ANI
Bringing traffic to a halt is never an easy task, but a police officer in India seems to have found just the perfect means of making drivers obey his rules, and that is by… dancing.

Stunning video emerged of Pratap Chandra Khandwal, a 33-year-old home guard deployed as a police officer in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, baffling commuters as he breaks into a dancing stunt to attract drivers’ attention as he tries to manage a busy junction.

“I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn’t obey rules, but with my style, people got attracted and started obeying rules,” the officer told ANI when asked about his bizarre yet equally compelling method.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies