Bus crash in India kills 52 passengers as vehicle plummets into valley (DISTURBING VIDEO)

Up to 52 people were killed in India on Tuesday morning after a bus travelling back from a temple left the road and plunged into a valley, local media reports.

Some of those believed to be among the original 60 passengers on board have reportedly been taken to hospital with injuries after the bus fell off the Kondagattu Ghat Road in the Jagtial district, Telangana. The death toll could rise as five of those injured are in critical condition.

“We have pulled out the bodies and we are taking them to the hospital for autopsy,” B. Rajesham, a senior administrative official, told AFP.

According to Hindustan Times, the accident, which killed at least five children, occurred as the bus returned from the Hanuman Temple atop Kondagattu Hills.

TV footage shows locals recovering bodies out of the wreckage and carrying them up the hill.

Police suspect the Telangana State Road Transport Corp (TSRTC) bus left the road because of a brake failure while the driver was negotiating a turn on the road at 11:30am.