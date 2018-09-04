2yr pay freeze for lip-syncing Indian song: Pakistani airport worker disciplined (VIDEO)

A 25-year-old woman is facing severe consequences in her workplace after a video of her lip-syncing one of India’s biggest music hits, while wearing a cap bearing Pakistan’s flag, went viral on social media.

The woman, a female member of staff at Pakistan’s Airport Security Force (ASF), will reportedly be deprived of pay rises and other perks for the next two years because of her stunt, considered in violation of the code of conduct.

It is understood the airport took action after the video of her wearing a Western top while lip-syncing to the Punjabi song ‘High rated gabru,’ by Guru Randhawa, gained traction online.

The song itself has enjoyed massive popularity all around the globe, garnering more than 4.5 million views on YouTube. Besides freezing her pay, the woman’s employer, according to Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), also warned her she would face strict disciplinary action were she to take part in any performance again.

READ MORE: Indian & Pakistani army troops join together for Bollywood dance party (VIDEO)

And to top it off, the ASF also issued an advisory for its staff, demanding they refrain from taking part in any controversial social media stunt.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!