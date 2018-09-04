Russian police chief goes to Brunei to share pro tips with Asian law enforcement bosses

Leaders of police forces of several Asian nations are meeting in Brunei for their latest get-together to discuss better ways to tackle problems like terrorism, transnational crime and the illicit narcotics trade.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev headed the Russian delegation to the 38th Aseanapol conference. In his welcome speech to fellow police chiefs, from countries like New Zealand and Turkey as well as officials from international law enforcement organizations, he thanked the hosting side and said Russia was happy to see its vision of a “non-discriminatory, open architecture of equal and indivisible security” in the region shared by other participants.

“We note with satisfaction a common attitude with our partners from the South-Eastern Asia and an interest in joint efforts to counteract new challenges, posed by international terrorism, extremism and transnational crime,” he said.

He reiterated Russia’s commitment to boosting crime-fighting efforts across South Asia on bilateral and international basis, including through Interpol. The three-day Aseanapol summit finishes on Wednesday.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.