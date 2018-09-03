HomeWorld News

Bait and switch: Kuwait shop caught selling fish with eyes that aren’t reel (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Bait and switch: Kuwait shop caught selling fish with eyes that aren’t reel (VIDEO)
Something seems a little fishy. © Ayman Mat / Facebook
A shop in Kuwait has been shut after it was caught in the midst of a full-scale scam. Pictures posted to social media revealed something a tad fishy… the store was caught sticking googly eyes on fish to try and hook customers.

A video shared on social media by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Bayan showed a woman peeling the eyes off the fish, revealing the less aesthetically pleasing reality underneath. The paper reported that the store had been identified and shut down after the Ministry of Commerce spotted the fishmonger’s sneaky trick.

The googly eye trick failed to fool anyone hook, line, and sinker. Instead, waves of Twitter users shared their delight in the devious plan to make the fish appear fresher. Instead of fooling anyone, the fishy plan achieved cult status on social media, with users turning it into a meme.

Others praised the fishmonger for his failed plan. Others just referred back to the age-old adage: “Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies