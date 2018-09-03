Bait and switch: Kuwait shop caught selling fish with eyes that aren’t reel (VIDEO)
A video shared on social media by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Bayan showed a woman peeling the eyes off the fish, revealing the less aesthetically pleasing reality underneath. The paper reported that the store had been identified and shut down after the Ministry of Commerce spotted the fishmonger’s sneaky trick.
Kuwaiti police has shut down a fish store that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh than they are. :-)— Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) September 1, 2018
via Al Bayan newspaper, @bayan_kw. pic.twitter.com/CcPa73fDQh
The googly eye trick failed to fool anyone hook, line, and sinker. Instead, waves of Twitter users shared their delight in the devious plan to make the fish appear fresher. Instead of fooling anyone, the fishy plan achieved cult status on social media, with users turning it into a meme.
When you've had your Monday morning coffee vs before https://t.co/HNDGTBAqVK— Dan Smith (@0DanSmith) September 3, 2018
Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/WB4hNXLpDb— Lil HeftyChonk (@_AnishaD) September 1, 2018
me when i take off my eye mask after waking up for work and realize that i have to be alive and functioning in the world in less than an hour pic.twitter.com/IW8NSpn2Pb— modest louse (@prinsessidiot) September 2, 2018
Others praised the fishmonger for his failed plan. Others just referred back to the age-old adage: “Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes.”
Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes. https://t.co/hW50lwpwCz— Matthew Dalby, PhD (@MatthewJDalby) September 1, 2018
Buy a fish, get a free pair of googly eyes. Bargain!— Jayneel Ramjee (@jramjee) September 1, 2018
I just really wanna know who had the brilliant idea of putting google eyes on their fish I just wanna talk https://t.co/jtCihaFS3M— V (@Valerynicoleee) September 2, 2018
im crying lmaoo who thought “lets put google eyes on the fish” https://t.co/6iuXNNJZQq— mj (@ethereaIparker) September 2, 2018
