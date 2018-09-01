7 killed, dozens injured in crash involving two buses and truck in India

A total of seven passengers, including two women, were killed and more than 40 injured on Saturday in a major traffic accident in south India. Around 1am local time, a bus traveling from the city of Salem in India’s Tamil Nandu state crashed into a stationary truck. One of the truck’s tires was punctured, so the driver had parked the vehicle “on the roadside,” the police told local media. As the bus was maneuvering after hitting the truck, it smashed into a double-decker bus coming from the opposite direction.