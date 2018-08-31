Air France flight from Detroit to Paris declares emergency

An Air France flight has declared a “general emergency” on its way to Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris from Detroit, US, according to international flight monitoring social networks.

The plane was approaching the mainland when the emergency situation occurred on board at around 7.45am GMT, according to posts on the network. It is scheduled to land at 8:55am GMT at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Air France flight #AF377 from Detroit to Paris (CDG) has declared a general emergency https://t.co/IEn3dLDH6Jpic.twitter.com/bkhWPKbEu3 — International Flight News (@FlightIntl) August 31, 2018

The air company clarified that the flight had requested “priority landing” for “medical reasons.”

MORE TO FOLLOW