Air France flight from Detroit to Paris declares emergency

An Air France Airbus A330-200 airplane. / Reuters / Christian Hartmann
An Air France flight has declared a “general emergency” on its way to Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris from Detroit, US, according to international flight monitoring social networks.

The plane was approaching the mainland when the emergency situation occurred on board at around 7.45am GMT, according to posts on the network. It is scheduled to land at 8:55am GMT at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The air company clarified that the flight had requested “priority landing” for “medical reasons.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

