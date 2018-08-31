Air France flight from Detroit to Paris declares emergency
The plane was approaching the mainland when the emergency situation occurred on board at around 7.45am GMT, according to posts on the network. It is scheduled to land at 8:55am GMT at Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Air France #AF377 from Detroit to Paris CDG is declaring an emergency #radarboxhttps://t.co/cQOV85Clbkpic.twitter.com/Qbp3XsJUHh— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) August 31, 2018
Air France flight #AF377 from Detroit to Paris (CDG) has declared a general emergency https://t.co/IEn3dLDH6Jpic.twitter.com/bkhWPKbEu3— International Flight News (@FlightIntl) August 31, 2018
The air company clarified that the flight had requested “priority landing” for “medical reasons.”
Hello, #AF377 requested priority landing at CDG for medical reasons. ETA 8.12am LT@FlightIntl@FlightEmergency@GAMM4RAY@Emergenza24— Air France Newsroom (@AFnewsroom) August 31, 2018
