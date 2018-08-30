Mushroom cloud storm wows weather watchers in passing plane (VIDEO)

An ominous looking storm turned heads on board a passenger plane bound for the island of Mallorca in recent days, with one air traveler appearing relieved at “dodging” the bizarre looking mushroom cloud tempest.

Bouts of heavy rainfall have blighted southern Spain in recent days, with the country’s AEMET weather service recently warning of thunderstorms in parts of Andalucia.

A bird’s eye view of a recent storm, filmed from thousands of miles in the air, shows lightning illuminating the giant cloud as it dumps rainfall on the countryside.

According to the air passenger, the peculiar phenomenon was spotted during a Vueling flight from Malaga Airport to Mallorca. The passenger said the storm forced the pilot to adjust the plane’s route, “dodging the storm more or less,” he explained, perhaps relieved at the aircraft’s alternative flight path.

The bizarre storm didn’t go unnoticed on the ground either, with people sharing photos of their view of the cyclone from different parts of southern Spain.

Yo vi esa tormenta exacta desde tierra!! Foto tomada en Vélez Rubio, Norte de Almeria pic.twitter.com/3JoRo8Kvpk — Pablo Reche (@AuraProds) August 30, 2018

La misma tormenta, a pie de calle en Albacete. pic.twitter.com/bxDrf2epkb — B o r j a (@BorjaPardo16) August 30, 2018

