‘Ill priest’ plows car into pedestrians outside Dublin church (VIDEO)
The incident unfolded in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Dublin, at around 10.20am on Monday.
Irish police have issued a statement explaining that the driver of the vehicle fell ill before crashing into a number of pedestrians nearby.
Emergency services at Clondalkin's Immaculate Conception Church where pedestrians were hit by a car @thejournal_iepic.twitter.com/hGdUgJQAtG— Gráinne Ní Aodha (@GAodha) June 25, 2018
Dublin Traffic - Gardaí & emergency services are currently dealing with a traffic collision in the grounds of a church at New Road, Clondalkin. It's understood the driver of a car fell ill and struck a number of pedestrians. Further updates will follow.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 25, 2018
It’s understood that stricken motorist was a priest arriving for a funeral mass. Witness Jo Archbold, who took to Twitter to dispel terrorism rumors, said the priest “took a heart attack” while driving into the church yard.
The incident that just happened in Clondalkin a few hours ago was because a priest took a heart attack whilst driving into the church yard. It was at my Dads uncles funeral. Hope everyone is ok 😥x— Jo Archbold (@Yo_IM_JO) June 25, 2018
She told followers that the accident occurred prior to her great uncle’s funeral mass. According to RIP.ie – an Irish obituary website – the funeral has been postponed until 1pm on Monday.
A number of roads have been closed off with emergency services and police at the scene.