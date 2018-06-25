HomeWorld News

‘Ill priest’ plows car into pedestrians outside Dublin church (VIDEO)

Four people have been injured, two seriously, after being struck by a car outside a church in Clondalkin in the Irish capital.

The incident unfolded in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Dublin, at around 10.20am on Monday.

Irish police have issued a statement explaining that the driver of the vehicle fell ill before crashing into a number of pedestrians nearby.

It’s understood that stricken motorist was a priest arriving for a funeral mass. Witness Jo Archbold, who took to Twitter to dispel terrorism rumors, said the priest “took a heart attack” while driving into the church yard.

She told followers that the accident occurred prior to her great uncle’s funeral mass. According to RIP.ie – an Irish obituary website – the funeral has been postponed until 1pm on Monday.

A number of roads have been closed off with emergency services and police at the scene.

 

