HomeWorld News

Blast at rally in support of Ethiopia’s new prime minister leaves a ‘few’ dead

Get short URL
Blast at rally in support of Ethiopia’s new prime minister leaves a ‘few’ dead
A rally in support of Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 23, 2018. ©Maheder Haileselassie / Reuters
An explosion has rocked a rally in support of Ethiopia’s new prime minister, leaving a few dead and injured. The blast was reportedly caused by a grenade.

The blast occurred as supporters of reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gathered in Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa. It was heard right after 42-year-old Abiy finished speaking and was waving to the crowds. The PM was quickly escorted off the stage. He was unhurt in the blast.

In a televised address shortly after the incident, the PM confirmed that “a few people” were killed and injured in the explosion, and sent condolences to the families of the victims. He called the blast “an unsuccessful attempt by forces who do not want to see Ethiopia united.” 

READ MORE: Ethiopia demands UK return pillaged treasure taken 150 years ago (DEBATE)

Unconfirmed reports by local media and Reuters said that the explosion was caused by a grenade. 

“It was a grenade. Someone tried to hurl it to the stage where the prime minister was,” Seyoum Teshome, a member of the organizing committee, told Reuters. “I saw some five people injured following the blast.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies