Blast at rally in support of Ethiopia’s new prime minister leaves a ‘few’ dead

An explosion has rocked a rally in support of Ethiopia’s new prime minister, leaving a few dead and injured. The blast was reportedly caused by a grenade.

The blast occurred as supporters of reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gathered in Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa. It was heard right after 42-year-old Abiy finished speaking and was waving to the crowds. The PM was quickly escorted off the stage. He was unhurt in the blast.

Update: A footage from Ethiopian News agency shows PM #AbiyAhmed whisked away by his security detail. A faint sound of explosion can be heard over the MC who was thanking those Ethiopians watching the program from abroad. The crowd is dispersing and no further alert as of now. pic.twitter.com/Ls0n6oPWIs — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) June 23, 2018

In a televised address shortly after the incident, the PM confirmed that “a few people” were killed and injured in the explosion, and sent condolences to the families of the victims. He called the blast “an unsuccessful attempt by forces who do not want to see Ethiopia united.”

Update: The explosion occurred shortly after PM #AbiyAhmed finished his speech and the MC was introducing a "short program to follow". Organizers said the PM has already left the stage. A police officer at the scene told AS the "explosion was very minor & only a few were hurt" pic.twitter.com/0d0BOfKGPs — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) June 23, 2018

Unconfirmed reports by local media and Reuters said that the explosion was caused by a grenade.

“It was a grenade. Someone tried to hurl it to the stage where the prime minister was,” Seyoum Teshome, a member of the organizing committee, told Reuters. “I saw some five people injured following the blast.”

