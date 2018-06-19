Tree-struck: Chilling VIDEO shows man knocked down by falling tree

Video footage has captured powerful images of a man being swept off his feet and badly injured as he was downing a tree in Calgary, Canada.

The man was brutally knocked by the falling tree just as it was being cut and toppled. Fiercely struck by the felled tree, the man can be seen being knocked off his feet, while one of his colleagues comes to his rescue.

The person who captured the shocking moment told Newsflare that, although the man was still conscious and able to talk after the impact, they instantly called 911 to get help. Paramedics arrived on the scene within 10 minutes and the victim was taken to hospital.

