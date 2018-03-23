facebook
12:07 GMT, Mar 23, 2018
French Prime Minister says hostage-taking incident appears to be ‘terrorist act’
WATCH LIVE: Police op at scene of reportedly ISIS-linked hostage-taking in southwestern France
Published time: 23 Mar, 2018 11:26
Edited time: 23 Mar, 2018 12:00
© Ruptly
Live video of a police operation at the scene of a reportedly ISIS-linked hostage-taking in southwestern France.
© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.