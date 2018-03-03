Go with the flow: Pregnant woman fined for walking wrong way in metro station

French social media users are outraged after a pregnant woman was fined €60 ($74) for walking the wrong way at a Paris metro station. She was fined for breaching the one-way system at the Concorde metro station Tuesday.

Her partner Nicolas shared a photograph of the fine on social media, writing, “Bravo for this racket.” News of the woman’s punishment prompted social media users to share their own stories of being hit with the fine by France’s Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP) on the same day.

"I was the only person in the corridor when they stopped me. It's unacceptable,” a woman called Lucile told Figaro. “We pay €75 a month for a service that doesn't always work, with seedy corridors and trains."

"In stations certain corridors can only be used in one direction in order to facilitate flows and especially to avoid incidents. This is explained at the entrance of the corridor by a sign saying it is prohibited," RATP explained. "The regulation refers to this rule."

According to the RATP manual, "It is forbidden for any person to walk in the prohibited direction on the stairs, corridors, doors or passages assigned to the circulation of the public."

Bonjour Anne, je suis navrée que cette situation vous étonne, mais c'est la règlementation en vigueur. Au même titre que le franchissement d'un sens interdit en voiture ⛔ la personne en infraction est, par conséquent, verbalisable 😞. Parlons-en en DM si besoin 🤝. Nao — Service client RATP (@ClientsRATP) March 2, 2018

The company responded to one woman’s outrage on social media, writing, “Hello Anne, I am sorry that this situation surprises you, but it is the current regulations. In the same way that if a car drives in prohibited area, the person in violation is, therefore, fined.”

