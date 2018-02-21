‘See if it fits’: Brief panic as SUV enters pedestrian passage in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

Video footage has shown frightened pedestrians flee after an SUV casually entering an underground passage in St. Petersburg. However, the incident wasn’t terror-related: the driver claims he was only carrying out a bet.

A CCTV video circulating online shows commuters going about their day in the underground pedestrian passage near St. Petersburg’s Moskovskaya metro station on Wednesday morning. People are soon seen running for their lives when the black SUV begins traveling down the stairs into the passage.

Once the vehicle had made it down the stairs, it proceeded to take a leisurely drive through the underground passage. A video obtained by RT’s video agency Ruptly shows passersby looking on and filming the SUV as the smiling driver bizarrely shouts “Everyone disperse, only the strongest remain!” and attempts to maneuver the vehicle to exit the passage.

It also shows the driver dropping even less coherent phrases to puzzled police after he left the vehicle. Luckily, there were no injuries in the incident, a city representative told RIA Novosti.

The man’s initial questioning reportedly revealed he “wanted to check if the car fits into the crossing or not,” while he also claimed someone “dared” him to try and drive underground. It was not immediately clear if there really was any bet, while Russian media reports also suggest the man has been monitored at a psycho-neurological clinic.

While the driver appeared to be all-smiles about his stunt, the sight of a car driving into pedestrian crossing was certainly not amusing for passersby in the age of terrorist attacks which have seen vehicles used as deadly weapons. In late December, four people were killed when a bus crashed into an underground passage in Moscow. The bus driver claimed the vehicle took off from a halt on its own, while a surviving passenger said he believes there was a malicious intent.