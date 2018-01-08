Public cross 'Thin blue line': Officer defends buying dinner in uniform

The Twitter community has rallied to support a UK police officer, who says he was verbally abused by a member of the public while shopping in a supermarket in his uniform.

Police constable Dan Healey, attached to the Lincolnshire Police Department, gave his account online of being accosted by a man while shopping for a salad.

“Just been verbally abused at a supermarket from a member of the public for being in uniform and buying my dinner,” he told his followers.

Just been verbally abused at a supermarket from a member of the public for being in uniform and buying my dinner. Police officers are human too and also need food to survive. I’d help you in a heart beat if you needed us not because of my job but because I’m a human who cares. — PC Dan Healey (@PCDan_Healey) January 5, 2018

“Police officers are human too and also need food to survive. I’d help you in a heartbeat if you needed us, not because of my job but because I’m a human who cares,” he said.

According to the community response officer, the man who confronted him did not use foul language, that would have been deemed a public order offence. However, Healey said that what the man did say was “not nice.”

Thanks everyone for your support👍🏻. The male did not use foul language however what he did say was not nice however not deemed a public order offence. I smiled and walked away with my salad with my head held high for all those asking what I had for lunch. — PC Dan Healey (@PCDan_Healey) January 5, 2018

Healey’s Twitter post has garnered a number of supportive messages. One person wrote: “You wanted to buy your own dinner… in uniform? Good grief what on earth is wrong with some people?”

Wow some people need to get a life . So what if u are buying dinner , u have the right like anyone else. — Karnie Leigh Taylor (@karnie_leigh) January 8, 2018

Sorry to hear that, rest assured these 'people' are in the minority ! — Vinnyman1 (@VinnymanOne) January 5, 2018

I am sorry this has happened. Most people appreciate what you do without really knowing what you have to cope with. You are all stars 🌟 #goodguys#ignorance#copsarefamilytoo — jan weaver (@janetweaver66) January 7, 2018

Another Twitter user added: “I really don’t understand people like that. I’m sure they’re in the small-minded minority, most of us support you wholeheartedly.”

OMG - Can you believe the stupidity of some people! You might have bought the salad, but never got to eat it like many other staff from emergency services! What business was it of hers in any case! I’d would also pay 4 your dinner or any other Emergency Service staff! — Sheila Elson (@purple62shorty) January 7, 2018

Healey has thanked people for their supportive messages.